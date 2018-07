CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking for a man who is missing from the Logan Square neighborhood.

76-year-old Jesus Valentin was last seen between just north of Kedzie and Armitage.

Police said he suffers from dementia and may not be able to find his way home.

He was wearing a beige overcoat, dark pants and gym shoes. Authorities said he may also be using a yellow broomstick as a cane.

If you see him, you’re asked to call Chicago Police.