CHICAGO (CBS) — A local teen has made it her mission to take on dirty laundry.

Eight grader Jayera Griffin is giving back to the community on Saturday by providing a free wash and dry service.

She’ll be at Mama’s Coin Laundry on 138th Street in Riverdale.

It’s the third time she has hosted the community laundry day.

RELATED: Teen Offers Free Laundry Day For Those In Need