CHICAGO (CBS) — This week marks three years since two members of a Gary family disappeared.

Diamond Bynum and her nephew King Walker were last seen July 25, 2015. Loved ones are holding a vigil in the hopes they will be found.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross has the story.

Back in 2015, Ariana Walker went door-to-door hoping to find her then two-year-old son and 21-year-old sister who’s developmentally challenged.

Flyers hoped to bring both King Walker and Diamond Bynum home but neither have been seen since they walked from Bynum’s house three years ago.

“I don’t sleep a lot of nights. I try to keep the faith,” said LaShawn Walker.

LaShawn Walker said not knowing what happened or where her loved ones went has been a struggle for the family over the years.

Law enforcement searched door-to-door three years ago in what Gary police described as the most extensive search conducted for two missing people in decades.

Friends and family members checked vacant buildings and volunteers meet inside a neighborhood services building to coordinate flyer efforts and search plans that have yet to reunite a family.

“They said they haven’t gotten any leads in a while. In maybe over a year,” said Walker.