CHICAGO (CBS) — People are answering the call to adopt pets in a big way.

There was a line out the door at PAWS Chicago Adoption Center in Lincoln Park. The no-kill shelter is at capacity and is asking people to provide forever homes for dozens of cats and dogs.

The shelter was so full because it was taking in animals from other cities after several natural disasters.

All weekend PAWS Chicago is waiving adoption fees for those who’ve been at the shelter the longest.

So far, 44 animals were adopted on Saturday including 15 longtime residents.