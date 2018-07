CHICAGO (CBS) — The wackiest fest in the Midwest is right here.

It’s the one event that could take former CBS 2 meteorologist Steve Baskerville out of retirement.

He served as grand marshal at Pierogi Fest parade in Whiting, Indiana.

The event, which draws hundreds of thousands of people, celebrates eastern European food and culture with a wacky twist.

It features food and fun but most importantly, the star of the show, pierogis.

Pierogi Fest continues through Sunday.