CHICAGO (CBS) — Monday is National Cheesecake Day. so don’t forget to enjoy a slice of your favorite flavor.

Joining CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio is Ryan Cook, general manager of the Cheesecake Factory in Orland Park to talk about the perfect cheesecake recipe for your summer barbecue.

To celebrate National Cheesecake Day, the Cheesecake Factory has a couple of things planned.

“The first thing we’re doing is introducing two brand new cheesecakes to our lineup,” said Cook. “We have our “Very Cherry Ghiardelli chocolate cheesecake and we have the Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl cheesecake.”

On top of adding those new flavors, the Cheesecake Factory is also doing any slice half-price for dine-in guests on National Cheesecake Day on July 30.

“Starting on Monday on National Cheesecake Day, for every slice that we sell of Very Cherry Ghiardelli, we will donate 25 cents to our local Feeding America Food Bank and (that offer) goes all the way through until the following February,” added Cook.

As for taking cheesecake to an outdoor event, like a picnic or barbecue, the Cheesecake Factory will have a unique dessert vessel.

“We’re going to make Very Cherry Ghiardelli cheesecake sundaes. There’s no ice cream. Instead, we’re going to be using our famous cheesecake.”

To make your own Very Cherry Cheesecake Sundaes, check out the recipe below. For more information on the cheesecakes, visit the Cheesecake Factory website.

Very Cherry Cheesecake Sundaes

Ingredients

Cherries1 lb

Sugar1/2 C

Cornstarch2T

Cold Water3 oz

Orange Juice3 oz

Orange Zest1/2 t

Cherry Sauce Procedure

Remove stems and pits from fresh Cherries. Combine Sugar and Cornstarch in a bowl. Add Water and Orange Juice to sauté pan. Whisk in Sugar/Cornstarch blend. Stir over medium heat until thick. Add pitted Cherries and Orange Zest. Bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 min. Remove from heat. Allow to cool. Refrigerate before using.

Very Cherry Cheesecake Sundaes Recipe

Cherry Sauce (see recipe above)

Deeply Chilled Slices of The Cheesecake Factory’s Original and/or Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake

Whipped Cream

Chocolate Chips

Directions: