CHICAGO (CBS)–A man’s body was found floating in the Chicago River near the Pilsen neighborhood on Saturday.

The Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit pulled the body of 74-year-old Angel Roldan out of the river near the 2700 block of South Ashland around 9:45 p.m.

Police did not say how long Roldan had been in the river before the recovery.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Roldan was from the Back of the Yards neighborhood.