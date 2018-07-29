CHICAGO (CBS)–America’s love affair with chicken wings is never more evident than on Super Bowl Sunday, but today is National Chicken Wing Day, and that gives us an excuse to indulge in a bucket of wings–no football game required.

The executive chef of Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap, Nick Santangelo, shared a secret recipe for a special chicken wing flavor Sunday morning with CBS 2’s Ed Curran and Suzanne Le Mignot.

Peanut butter and jelly-flavored wings may sound gross, but they’re actually quite tasty, according to Santangelo, who said the wings are one of the most popular items on the menu at Jake Melnick’s.

The wings are easy to make at home by combining ginger, coconut milk, fresh garlic, lime juice, brown sugar, fish sauce and soy sauce.

Jake Melnick’s is in Chicago’s River North neighborhood at 41 East Superior.