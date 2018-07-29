CHICAGO (CBS)—A man is in critical condition after being hit by a Jeep as he crossed the street on the 5400 block of West Madison.

The Jeep continued driving west after striking the man, police said.

The victim is in critical condition at Loyola University Hospital.

His age was not released by police.

A witness said he saw the driver take off after hitting the man.

“A young lady flew through the light (while) the gentleman was crossing the street,” Robinson said. “Hit him, knocked him like 20 feet in the air, and then she slowed up and looked for a minute and then took off and went north up Central.”