CHICAGO (CBS)–Police are looking for the driver of a van who hit a man in the Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

A 21-year-old male pedestrian was hit by a dark-colored van on the 3500 block of West Huron Street around 3:35 p.m., police said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Police did not offer additional details on a description of the vehicle.