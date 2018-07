CHICAGO (CBS)–Police are searching for two men who tied up a 49-year-old man during a home invasion in the Humboldt Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The suspects, described as hispanic, broke into the home on the 2700 block of West Crystal Street around 3:15 a.m.

The victim was threatened with a gun before he was tied up and robbed, police said.

Area north detectives are still investigating.