CHICAGO (CBS)–A 52-year old Chicago man died after falling from a jet ski in the 59th Street Harbor on Saturday night.

The victim, James Earl Jefferson, was part of a group that had been partying on the dock before he fell off the water craft shortly before 9 p.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

He had no flotation gear and was submerged in the water for about 20 minutes before emergency responders located him, officials said.

He was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, where he died.

After the incident, fire officials reminded the public to wear life jackets while using jet skis.