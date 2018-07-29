CHICAGO (CBS)–The body of boater John Santarelli, who went missing during the Race to Mackinac, has been found.

Officials located the 53-year-old Lincoln Park man’s body about six miles off shore, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the remains as Santarelli’s, and an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

His body was found shortly after 12 p.m. Saturday.

A week ago, Santarelli fell overboard when strong waves rocked a sailboat he was on as he adjusted a sail at the rear of the boat.

Authorities have said an inflatable life vest he was wearing did not inflate when he hit the water.