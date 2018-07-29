CHICAGO (CBS)–Five people were killed in four fatal traffic crashes overnight in Chicago.

The victims include two teenagers, a 35-year-old man and retired Chicago Fire Department paramedic Richard Biehl and his wife, Susan.

The multi-vehicle crash that killed the couple occurred on the 103rd Street Bridge around 1:20 a.m., police said. The Jeep they were riding in flipped onto its roof when it was hit by a Chevy sedan in the 2100 block of East 103rd Street.

Before striking the Jeep, the Chevy was heading east, speeding, when it struck a Cadillac driving in the opposite direction.

The Cadillac then struck a Buick, and the Chevy continued on, striking the Biehl’s Jeep.

The Chevy’s drive, a 30-year-old man, was taken to University of Chicago in critical condition. Three other people were hospitalized with non-threatening injuries.

Alcohol was likely a factor in the crash, police said.

The head-on crash that killed the teenagers, a 16-year-old passenger of a vehicle being driven by an 18-year-old man, happened in the South Pullman neighborhood on the 12000 block of South Doty Avenue.

Police said the Subaru they were in had been traveling northbound when it collided with a Chrysler traveling in the opposite direction.

Both teenagers were pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The 21-year-old driver of the Chrysler and his female passenger, 19, were both taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

The 35-year-old man was killed in a separate accident in the Back of the Yards neighborhood around 4:30 a.m.

The man crossed the median on the 4900 block of Ashland and struck a southbound taxi, then a parked car before his vehicle flipped over and landed on top of another parked car.

The cab driver was hospitalized in serious condition.