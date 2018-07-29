CHICAGO (CBS)– Multiple people are in custody following a standoff situation in suburban Oak Park this morning.

Oak Park police said shots were fired early Sunday morning on South Taylor Avenue, near Roosevelt Road.

Police responded at about 5:30 a.m.

Officers surrounded the home on Taylor Avenue where the shots were believed to have come from.

The people in the home refused to leave for several hours, according to police.

Officers eventually entered the home at 9:30 this morning. The people inside surrendered without incident.

No injuries were reported to police.