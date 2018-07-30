CHICAGO (CBS) — At least six people were killed, and 37 others were wounded in shootings across the city from Friday evening until early Monday, including a man who was grazed by a stray bullet while sleeping in his Little Village home, and a 57-year-old man who was killed in an attempted home invasion.

The most recent shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. Monday at the corner of 24th and Trumbull. Police said two men were standing on the corner when three suspects approached and opened fire.

A 30-year-old man who was standing on the corner was shot twice in the left leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. A 25-year-old man who also was standing on the corner was shot in the chest and left bicep, and was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition.

A 49-year-old man who was sleeping inside a nearby home was struck by a stray bullet, and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition with graze wounds to his hand and forehead.

The latest fatal shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood. Police said four males approached a 57-year-old man near Karlov and Potomac, and tried to force the man into his home at gunpoint.

When the victim refused, one of the suspects shot him in the armpit. The suspects fled the scene in a gray Mercury sedan.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead at about 10:45 p.m.

At least five other people were killed, and 34 others were wounded from 5 p.m. Friday until early Monday morning.