CHICAGO (CBS)–A 23-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a man Sunday night at Wrigley Field during the first night of a two-day Foo Fighters concert.

Chicago police said the woman was waiting in line to buy food from a vendor when she was groped by the suspect, described by police as a balding man in his 40’s or 50’s with brown hair.

She left the line and tried to escape the man by hiding in a port-o-potty, but he followed her inside before she could lock the door.

He sexually assaulted her inside the port-o-potty, police said.

The assault occurred near Gate R in the ballpark.

She was taken to the hospital after the incident, and police are still searching for the offender.

The Foo Fighters will perform at Wrigley again tonight for their final Chicago show of this tour.