CHICAGO (CBS) — A 49-year-old man was grazed by two stray bullets early Monday, when gunmen opened fire on two other people on a corner in the Little Village neighborhood.

Police said two men were standing at the corner of 24th and Trumbull around 2:40 a.m., when three suspects walked up and opened fire.

A 30-year-old man who was standing on the corner was shot twice in the left leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. A 25-year-old man who also was standing on the corner was shot in the chest and left bicep, and was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition.

Jose Hernandez, 49, was sleeping in his bedroom at the time. Two stray bullets struck him as he slept, grazing his hand and forehead.

His neighbor, Magali Acuna, called 911 when Hernandez and his cousin knocked on her door for help.

“He knocked on my door to tell me to call the ambulance for them, because they do not speak English,” she said.

Hernandez was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital, and returned home later Monday morning, thankful to be alive.

The father of three said he’s worried about his job at the pallet factory, and not being able to work because of his injured hand.

Ald. Ricardo Munoz (22nd) stopped by the crime scene Monday morning.

“This is a problem corner, because the fire hydrant constantly gets open. So I know these neighbors, because I’m here three times a week turning off the fire hydrant and talking to neighbors about who’s hanging out,” he said.

Munoz said the neighborhood needs more police officers, and people in the community need to help so they can get illegal guns off the streets to prevent another shooting like this.

“We just have way too many guns in the neighborhood. If you’re an uncle, an aunt, a grandmother whose nephew has a gun; call me. I will pick it up and take it to the 10th district personally,” he said.

No one was in custody Monday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.