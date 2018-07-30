CHICAGO (CBS)—The sexual assault of a 23-year-old woman at Wrigley Field Sunday night has prompted extra security for the final night of the Foo Fighter’s two-day stint in Chicago.

Chicago police said the woman was waiting in line to buy food from a vendor when she was groped by the suspect, described by police as a balding man in his 40’s or 50’s with brown hair.

She left the line and entered a port-o-potty near right field where the stadium borders Sheffield, but he followed her inside before she could lock the door.

He sexually assaulted her inside the port-o-potty, police said.

News of the incident shook fans who showed up for Monday night’s show, including Diana Wires.

“We hadn’t heard anything about it and we were out here all day yesterday and yea, nothing,” Wires said. “I mean, I can’t believe it.”

The Cubs issued a statement about the incident Monday and stationed additional security guards near the cluster of bathrooms where the assault occurred.

“We are using every available resource to help authorities identify and apprehend the suspect and are working with CPD to address the matter quickly,” Cubs spokesman Julian Green said in a statement.

Experienced concert-goer Lisa Smith told CBS 2’s Lauren Victory at Wrigley Field Monday afternoon that she would be prepared to take matters into her own hands if anyone tried to touch her.

“I’ve never felt unsafe at a gig, but I also know how to take care of myself and I know how to fight back if somebody’s inappropriately touching,” Smith said.

Police are combing through surveillance footage as part of their ongoing search for the suspect.