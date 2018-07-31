CHICAGO (CBS)–A man tried to abduct a 5-year-old girl in Albany Park Monday afternoon, according to a community alert issued by police.

The girl reported being approached by a man in an alley on the 4800 block of North Kildare who started talking to her.

The suspect, described by police as a white man between 25-30-years-old, offered the girl chocolate coins if she would come with him.

She started following him, but changed her mind as they walked down the alley. When she began crying, police said the man slapped her in the face and led her back to her backyard.

He then fled southbound down the alley, police said.

The suspect is was wearing a red shirt and pants. He has light brown hair and facial stubble, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North Detectives at 312-744-8162.