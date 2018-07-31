CHICAGO (CBS) — A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning while running away from a group of men in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police said the woman and her 20-year-old girlfriend were at a gas station at 79th and Ashland around 1:10 a.m., when four men walked up to them, and asked her boyfriend about his gang affiliation.

The woman and her boyfriend ran away, and the group chased them. One of the suspects started shooting, hitting the woman in the back near 79th and Justine. She died at the scene. Her boyfriend was not injured.

The woman’s family identified her as Oceana Jones. Police said she had no record with police and had no gang affiliation.

Jones’ mother said she was a graduate of Johnson College Prep high school, and celebrated her 21st birthday on July 16.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.