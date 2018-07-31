CHICAGO (CBS)–Police are warning South Side residents about three armed robberies reported this month targeting females in the 2300 block of East 95th Street in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

In each incident, two male robbers armed with a handgun got out of a vehicle, grabbed the female, knocked her to the ground and took her property, police said.

The robberies occurred about 1:30 p.m. Monday, around 12 p.m. on July 22 and about 3 p.m. on July 17, police said.

The robbers were described as being between 20 and 25-years-old. They were seen getting out of a black four-door Chrysler, possibly a Sebring.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives (312) 747-8273.