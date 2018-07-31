CHICAGO (CBS)–The Douglass Branch Library will undergo a $2.15 million renovation that will add new dedicated spaces for kids and teens, a new circulation desk and improved security, the city says.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office announced the funding initiative Tuesday along with Ald. Michael Scott (24th).

The 18,000 square-foot Douglass Branch, located at 3353 West 13th St., serves the Lawndale Community, and offers specialized services for job seekers, the city says.

The improvements include upgrades to the digital skills training available to patrons of any age through the Library’s CyberNavigator program, according to a statement from the city.

“The modernization of Douglass Branch Library will further support North Lawndale residents, whether it’s a student looking for homework help, or a job seeker looking to connect with a life-changing opportunity,” Mayor Emanuel said in a statement. “An investment at Douglass is an investment in the future of a community fixture and in the future of Chicago.”

The Douglass Branch renovation project is part of the “Branching Out: Building Libraries, Building Communities” strategy to develop and modernize community libraries throughout the city.

The library was built in 1929 and was last redesigned in 1980. It is named in honor of former slave and abolitionist Frederick A. Douglass.

Renderings for the project also show a new energy-efficient roof, a skylight installed in the lobby, masonry repairs, new exterior doors and renovations to the first floor and lower-level rooms.

Construction is scheduled to begin this fall.