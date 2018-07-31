CHICAGO (CBS) — Elk Grove Village has been announced as the title sponsor of the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl.

Elk Grove Village is using its business slogan, “Makers Wanted,” for the title sponsorship.

The game will be played on December 21 in Nassau, Bahamas and broadcast on ESPN. “Elk Grove Village is home to the largest industrial park in the United States, spurred by our village’s commitment to being beyond business-friendly,” said Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson in a statement posted on the Village website. “Our relationship with the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl and ESPN Events is a perfect opportunity to use college football to share our message with the entire country. We were impressed by how the bowl game has been developed in the Bahamas over the past four years and we share in the excitement that this event brings to their community.”

This is the first time a non-tourist municipality has ever sponsored a bowl game, according to the Elk Grove Village website.

Elk Grove Village has more than 5,600 businesses covering 6 square miles.