CHICAGO (CBS)–She’s in federal prison, but the disgraced former CEO of CPS, Barbara Byrd Bennett , is at the center of a new scandal.

The operator of six CPS alternative schools, Camelot Education, allegedly hired two of Byrd-Bennett’s former associates to gain access to $67 million in CPS contracts.

An investigation by the Inspector General’s office alleges Byrd-Bennett’s former associates, Gary Solomon and Thomas Vranas, received $300,000 in consulting fees from Camelot Education for working with Byrd-Bennett to successfully place those schools inside Chicago.

CBS 2’s Derrick Blakley reports that CPS is working on implementing a recommendation from the Inspector General to ban Camelot Education from opening new schools in the city.

Camelot Education has denied allegations of unethical conduct.