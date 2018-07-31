Want to find out about the freshest new spots in Lakeview? From a Mediterranean and Indian restaurant to a board game cafe, read on to see the newest hot spots to debut in this Chicago neighborhood.

Bonus Round Game Cafe

3230 N. Clark St.

PHOTO: BONUS ROUND GAME CAFE/YELP

Bonus Round Game Cafe features a library of 300 games in its 1,700-square-foot space. The business started off as a Kickstarter project in 2016, raising more than $11,000, Eater Chicago reports.

“We love board games and believe in their power to bring people together and want to share that with as many people as possible,” owners Drew Lovell and Courtney Hartley explain on their website.

The new cafe also offers light bites and caffeinated beverages.

Bonus Round Game Cafe is developing a local fan base with a current Yelp rating of five stars out of 23 reviews.

Yelper Amy N., who reviewed the board game cafe on June 6, wrote, “This place is great. The staff is really nice and has tons of game knowledge. The game library has hundreds of games (many of my personal favorites, many I’ve always wanted to play, and some I’ve never heard of).”

Yelper Phil D. wrote, “Really glad to have a board game cafe open up nearby, with very clean and accommodating space, good selection of games, and best of all an amazing staff. One thing that really elevates Bonus Round to the next level is that they dedicate their staff members to actually helping you choose out games that would be suitable for your party, and instructing you on how to play as well.”

Bonus Round Game Cafe is open from 11 a.m.–midnight on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (It’s closed on Tuesday.)

Poke Poké

802 W. Belmont Ave.

PHOTO: POKE POKE/YELP

Poke Poké keeps expanding in the city with the addition of its third fast-casual eatery. The “sushi-crazed team” behind this new spot loves the Hawaiian cuisine so much that it studied different variations of the poke bowl from all over the world before starting the business, per its website.

At this build-it-yourself poke shop, start by choosing a base before adding a protein, toppings and sauce. The regular-sized bowl comes with three scoops of protein; the large comes with five. The restaurant also has three signature bowls on its menu, which you can see here.

Poke Poké is off to a strong start with a Yelp rating of five stars out of 29 reviews.

Yelper Erin A., who reviewed the eatery on July 7, wrote, “This was so delicious! I’m a huge fan of poke in general, but Poke Poké is one of my favorites. Of all the places I’ve tried, this is the first I’ve seen actually add straight sesame oil to a bowl and it was delicious!”

Yelper Lynette H. wrote, “My friends brought us lunch from Poke Pokè today and it was so delicious! I really enjoyed my bowl. Originally I was going to try to build my own, but I ended up just ordering from the menu, and I’m glad I did. I ordered the Tsukiji bowl with purple rice and my husband ordered the Osaka bowl.”

Poke Poké is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Okashi

820 W. Belmont Ave.

Okashi is a Thai dessert shop that is serving up rolled ice cream, gelato, milkshakes, bubble tea, smoothies and more. The spot’s drinks and desserts are made to order from all-natural ingredients.

A variety of frozen treats are on offer, such as pistachio gelato and strawberry smoothies. Make your own creation by picking a base of ice cream, tea or taro and adding flavors and toppings. Caffeinated beverages are also available. Check out the business’s website for more information.

With a four-star rating out of 32 reviews on Yelp, Okashi has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Jacqueline P., who reviewed the shop on July 7, wrote, “I was super excited to find a rolled ice cream place in the city! The topping selection wasn’t that large; however, I was a big fan of the variety of flavors.”

Yelper Iron H. wrote, “Good place. Friendly staff and pretty delicious too. Rolled ice cream tastes like chocolate pudding. First time trying and was impressed.”

Okashi is open from 2–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and noon–11 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.

Kai Sushi Lakeview

3819 N. Southport Ave.

PHOTO: BONO I./YELP

Kai Sushi Lakeview is a Japanese spot with an extensive menu of sashimi and sushi staples and a variety of noodle soups, appetizers and platters. Its original location is in the South Loop.

If you’re looking for sushi, expect choices like the Dragon Roll (shrimp tempura, cucumber and cream cheese topped with eel and avocado); the West Town (smoked salmon, spicy shrimp and avocado); or the Dancing Eel (eel, cream cheese, and asparagus). Take a look at the full menu here.

Kai Sushi Lakeview has received a warm welcome to the neighborhood with a current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 31 reviews.

Yelper Mirella G., who reviewed the sushi bar on May 5, wrote, “This place really is delicious. We tried new options and we were not disappointed. Crazy! So good.”

Sam L. noted, “BYOB sushi joint! Indoor and outdoor seating. Highly recommend the Citrus Salmon and the Special Spicy Tuna. Comes with eight pieces each.”

Kai Sushi Lakeview is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday, noon–11 p.m. on Saturday, and noon–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Fusion 58

3933 N. Broadway St.

PHOTO: HEBA K./YELP

Fusion 58 combines Mediterranean and Indian fare. Traditional Greek appetizers like house hummus and falafel line the menu along with Indian dishes like chicken, lamb and beef kebabs, grilled salmon and tandoori chicken.

Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds a 4.5-star rating out of 18 reviews.

Maxine S., who reviewed Fusion 58 on June 6, wrote, “Fresh ingredients, large portions for the price and the Indian mashed potatoes are to die for! This place is a regular in my menu of quick, fresh, tasty eat-out options. Enjoy!”

Yelper Corey L. noted, “Lamb kebabs were excellent, very rich in flavor. Naan was great, and the housemade sauces fantastic.”

Fusion 58 is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

