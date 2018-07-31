CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have released a picture of the man suspected of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman at Wrigley Field during the Foo Fighters concert on Sunday.

The woman told police she was waiting in line to buy food from a vendor around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, when a balding man in his 40s or 50s groped her.

She left the line and tried to escape the man by hiding in a portable toilet near Gate R in the ballpark, but the man followed her inside before she could lock the door.

He sexually assaulted her inside the port-o-potty, police said.

She was taken to the hospital after the incident, and police are still searching for the offender.

Police described the suspect as a white man between 30 and 45 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, and 200 to 220 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call Area North Detectives at 312-744-8261.

The Cubs released a statement Monday afternoon saying the organization was cooperating with police on the ongoing investigation.

“We were notified of an assault of a female guest and immediately contacted Chicago police during last night’s event at Wrigley Field,” spokesman Julian Green said. “We are using every available resource to help authorities identify and apprehend the suspect and are working with CPD to address the matter quickly. We are encouraging anyone who may have information to please contact police.”