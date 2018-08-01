CHICAGO (CBS) — Chunks of concrete rained down from an Englewood apartment building Wednesday, injuring a man on the sidewalk.

The sign on the door says “do not use.”

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez learned four families were currently living in the building.

The families were told the sign that said “do not use due to dangerous and hazardous conditions” referred to the front door only.

The city of Chicago confirmed they were not ordered to leave, but they were surprised at the numerous violations their building had.

“I hear like a crack like it was shifting and when I heard it, I grab the brick,” said resident Eric Pike.

He said he opened his second story window to talk to friends below when chunks of stone began to fall off the building.

“I didn’t know if the whole building would collapse,” said Pike.

“I just heard a big old like boom boom,” said Precious Goss, who was visiting the area, adding that one of two young men below was unable to get out of the way in time.

“He done fell one of the bricks hit him he laying on the floor,” said Goss.

Police sealed off the area as building inspectors took a closer look. And residents were told to find someplace else to live.

Pike said he wasn’t aware of the building’s history of violations.

“I didn’t never know that,” he said.

We showed Pike records indicating back in March, the building had 26 building code violations, including cracks and rotting.

The building manager wouldn’t talk to CBS 2. Nor would the man residents identified as their landlord. There was no explanation why four families were allowed to stay in the building. But as of Wednesday night, their building is condemned.

One of the four families that lives in the building, a family of five, told CBS 2 they pay $600 a month rent and just moved in this month and paid a $300 security deposit.

Now they’re not sure what’s going to happen next. A CTA bus was brought in to keep the families cool until the Red Cross arrives.