NEW YORK (CBS) – You’ve heard of dog’s best friend, but probably never like this.

The Bentsen family in Oceanside, N.Y., has an animal friendship in their family like no other: Brody the dog and his best friend, a duck, CBS New York reports.

Wherever the duck goes, Brody isn’t far behind. The same for the duck.

The Bentsen family has been watching this relationship grow from its somewhat harried beginning in their Oceanside backyard, where 12-year-old Tommy Bentsen spotted a nest with eight duck eggs and no mother duck.

The family followed the guidelines from wildlife experts and in 28 days, the ducks hatched back in May.

In the end, though, only one duckling survived, and that’s where their dog came in.

“Maybe he realized something was wrong,” said Cindy Bentsen. “He’s a good-natured dog. Now he’s taken on this mama duck persona.”