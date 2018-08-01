CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one family was evacuated from a two-story apartment building in Englewood on Wednesday, after several large concrete blocks fell off the front wall.

Around 12:30 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department responded to reports of a possible building collapse near 60th and Racine. When firefighters arrived, they discovered several concrete blocks had fallen off the façade of a two-story apartment building.

— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 1, 2018

Firefighters also discovered the city’s Buildings Department previously had posted a yellow dangerous condition notice sign on the building on July 20, and ordered no one be allowed inside. The notice cited the front exterior wall was “in a dangerous & hazardous condition.”

Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said, despite the notice, one or two families were still living inside.

— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 1, 2018

It was not immediately clear who owned the building, or why anyone was still living inside.

Firefighters evacuated the residents inside and notified the Buildings Department of the situation.

The Fire Department planned to block the sidewalk in front of the building.