CHICAGO (CBS)--Chicago police are seeking a suspect who brandished a knife and sexually assaulted a teenager at a CTA bus stop in the Morgan Park community on July 28.

The 18-year-old woman was waiting at a bus stop on the 11000 block of South Michigan Avenue around 2:30 a.m. when an unknown man pulled up in a Chevy Impala and pulled out a knife, according to a community alert from police.

The man, described by police as in his 30’s with a beard and short hair, left the bus stop with the teenager and sexually assaulted her on the 11000 block of South Halsted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.