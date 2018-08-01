(CBS) — Rep. Nick Sauer, a Republican state lawmaker who sits on an anti-sexual harassment task force plans to resign, after an ex-girlfriend filed a revenge porn complaint against him.

Politico first reported Sauer’s ex-girlfriend, Kate Kelly, filed a complaint with the Office of the Legislative Inspector General, accusing the lawmaker of creating a fake Instagram account and sending nude photos of her to other men.

Sauer is a first term Republican lawmaker from Lake Barrington, and a member of the House Sexual Discrimination and Harassment Task Force.

Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said Sauer plans to step down on Wednesday.

“The allegations that have come forth against Representative Nick Sauer are troubling. He will be resigning from office today. We should allow the proper authorities to conduct their investigations,” Durkin said in a statement.

Sauer, a Republican from Lake Barrington, represents a district that includes parts of Barrington, Libertyville, Mundelein, Vernon Hills, Lake Zurich, and Buffalo Grove.

He had been running for a second term before the allegations surfaced, and faced Democrat Mary Edly-Allen, and Independent candidate Jay Murphy in November.

Wednesday morning, his campaign website was no longer available.

Sauer allegedly used a fake Instagram account to send the photos to other men, lure them men into thinking they were chatting with Kelly, and get them to “engage in graphic conversations of a sexual nature.”

Kelly also reportedly filed a Chicago Police Department report against Sauer.

State Sen. Melinda Bush, a Democrat from Grayslake, who co-chairs the Senate Sexual Discrimination and Harassment Awareness and Prevention Task Force, released a statement calling on Sauer to resign.

“The allegations against Rep. Sauer, which I believe are true, goes beyond harassment and crosses the line between predatory and criminal. We passed the so-called ‘revenge porn’ law in 2015 to make these kinds of non-consensual releases of private sexual images a felony offense in Illinois,” she stated.

IL State Rep Jeanne Ives tweeted about Sauer’s resignation, stating he did the “right thing” by resigning.

Kelly told Politico the two began a long-distance relationship in 2016 after meeting on Tinder. She moved to Chicago from California in June 2017 to be closer to them, but they broke up nine months later when she found out he was dating other women.

Months later, she discovered the Instagram account Sauer allegedly created. According to Kelly, a man she didn’t know contacted her on July 12 to inform her he had ben chatting with someone pretending to be Kelly for four months.

According to Politico, Kelly said when she confronted Sauer about the Instagram account, he admitted catfishing men with her naked photos since close to the time they started dating.