CHICAGO (CBS) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a one-year-old missing from Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Miquis Lamont Jenkins was last seen on Wednesday August 1. He was wearing an orange shirt and gray pants with a blue stripe.

He is suspected to be in the company of Iyesha Gibbs. She was the babysitter allowed to pick up the child. According to authorities, Gibbs has “disconnected all forms of contact with the mom.”

Gibbs was last seen driving a silver SUV with a passenger side window broken out with tape covering it.

Anyone with information on the missing child and the suspected abductor is urged to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or 911.