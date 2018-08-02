CHICAGO (CBS) — A rush hour march shut down traffic on Lake Shore Drive Thursday.

Protesters took to the streets from the north side to Wrigley Field, demanding action from police and the Mayor to stop gun violence in Chicago.

The march was designed to highlight the discrepancies between the North and South sides.

The march started at Lake Shore Drive and ended at Wrigley Field where the Cubs were set to play Thursday night.

There were about 300 police officers keeping the roughly 150 protesters safe along the route.

“We gonna shut down Lakeshore Drive,” protesters changed.

A group of about 150 protesters shut down both lanes of Lake Shore Drive for about 15 to 20 minutes Thursday.

“We’re making some noise. I know it’s an inconvenience for some people, but they need to listen,” said Odessa Riley, a protester.

Riley, an Englewood resident, says she is tired of her 7-year-old granddaughter growing up around gun violence.

“Never forget Chicago,” her granddaughter’s sign said in big, bold letters.

“So everyone can be safe and they could have a good time in Chicago, so they won’t hate Chicago,” said the 7-year-old, explaining what her sign meant.

The goal of the march was, in part, to make people on the North side aware of gun violence on the west and south sides of the city.

“I think there is a way to come to the table to talk about what the city needs, besides being disruptive in neighborhoods,” said Maureen Martino, a North side resident.

“We have created community in the streets of Chicago,” said Jedidah Brown, a protester.

The march left Lake Shore Drive, went down Belmont to Clark, ending at Wrigley Field where fans were already inside for the game.

“I picked this date for a reason,” said Rev. Greggory Livingston, the march’s organizer. “Not just Lollapalooza and the Cubs game, but August 5 is the 52nd anniversary of Dr. King’s march through Marquette Park.”

Organizers say they consider the shut down of Lake Shore Drive a success, saying they believe it is just the beginning. Police say there were no issues or arrests.