BREAKINGLIVE Anti-Violence Protesters Shut Down Lake Shore Drive
Filed Under:Anti-Violence March, Lake Shore Drive protest, protest

Protesters have taken their anti-violence message to the North Side, shutting down Lake Shore Drive before eventually marching toward Wrigley Field.

LIVE VIDEO

Update 4:45:

Protesters are chanting “16 shots and a cover-up”–referring to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald by Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke, who has been charged with murder. The demonstrators have been on Lake Shore Drive for a longer period that originally planned.

Update 4:37 p.m.

Protesters on Lake Shore Drive

Update 4:35 p.m.

Other protesters, including anti-Trump and Pence demonstrators and members of the Communist Party, USA, were joining the march.

4:15 p.m.

The city of Chicago has shut down Lake Shore Drive for an anti-violence protest.

The protesters assembled at Belmont and inner Lake Shore Drive around 4 p.m.

The group of protesters are taking over a portion of Lake Shore Drive, shutting down northbound and southbound traffic.

The group congregated on the west side of Belmont Harbor and will proceed west on Belmont Avenue to Clark Street, then north to Addison Street. Police said the protest is supposed to disband nearly Wrigley Field.

Anti-violence protesters are demanding the Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Supt. Eddie Johnson resign.

Organizers of the march said they chose their route in order to make residents on Chicago’s North side open their eyes to violence on Chicago’s South side.