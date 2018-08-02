Protesters have taken their anti-violence message to the North Side, shutting down Lake Shore Drive before eventually marching toward Wrigley Field.

Update 4:45:

Protesters are chanting “16 shots and a cover-up”–referring to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald by Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke, who has been charged with murder. The demonstrators have been on Lake Shore Drive for a longer period that originally planned.

Update 4:37 p.m.

Protesters on Lake Shore Drive

Update 4:35 p.m.

Other protesters, including anti-Trump and Pence demonstrators and members of the Communist Party, USA, were joining the march.

4:15 p.m.

The city of Chicago has shut down Lake Shore Drive for an anti-violence protest.

The protesters assembled at Belmont and inner Lake Shore Drive around 4 p.m.

CPD Bike officers ready to assist with rolling stops of intersections as this protest makes its way off of LSD. #lakeshoredriveshutdown #LakeShoreMarch @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/VseKJ39gwl — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) August 2, 2018

The group of protesters are taking over a portion of Lake Shore Drive, shutting down northbound and southbound traffic.

The group congregated on the west side of Belmont Harbor and will proceed west on Belmont Avenue to Clark Street, then north to Addison Street. Police said the protest is supposed to disband nearly Wrigley Field.

UPDATE: East and West bound traffic shut down on Addison between Clark st and Southport — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 2, 2018

.@chicago_police lined up on ramp to south Lake Shore Drive minutes before #LakeShoreMarch/#LakeshoreDriveShutdown. Only one lane currently open on southbound Lake Shore Drive here at the Belmont exit. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/rZFXY7qsLZ — Wendy Widom (@wendywidom) August 2, 2018

Anti-violence protesters are demanding the Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Supt. Eddie Johnson resign.

.@MarissaBaileyTV @ChicagoOEMC says it’s anticipated Northbound & Southbound #LSD will be closed from Fullerton to Irving Park, so sounds like one could exit at Fullerton, but situation is fluid out here. Stay tuned… #lakeshoredrive #LakeShoreDriveShutdown https://t.co/thm2vOszoR — Mai Martinez (@MaiReports) August 2, 2018

Organizers of the march said they chose their route in order to make residents on Chicago’s North side open their eyes to violence on Chicago’s South side.