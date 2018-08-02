Menu
Sex Assault In Morgan Park
18-year-old sexually assaulted.
Elk Grove Village Sponsoring Bahama Bowl
Village spends $300,000 on college football sponsorship.
Latest Headlines
Royals Beat White Sox 10-5
Alex Gordon hit a two-run homer and drove in four, helping the Kansas City Royals pound the sloppy Chicago White Sox 10-5 on Wednesday night.
Cubs Throttle Pirates 9-2
Cole Hamels had little trouble in his return to the National League, keeping the Pittsburgh Pirates in check over five innings to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 9-2 victory on Wednesday night.
Burglars Devastate Lakeview Eyeglass Store
Burglars devastated a Lakeview optometrist’s office early Monday, leaving thousands of dollars of damage in their wake.
Elk Grove Village Dreams Big With Bahamas Bowl Sponsorship
The Mayor of Elk Grove Village says he's already getting the village's money worth after agreeing to pay $300K to sponsor the Bahama Bowl.
Albany Park Stormwater Diversion Tunnel Completed
After two historic floods, and years of promises, people living in the Albany Park neighborhood can rest easy now that an 18-foot wide stormwater diversion tunnel is complete.
Tornadoes Sweep Through Iowa; Major Damage And Some Injuries
A flurry of tornadoes swept through central Iowa Thursday afternoon, injuring at least 17 people, flattening buildings in three cities and forcing the evacuation of a hospital.
Frightening Video Of Tornadoes In Bondurant, Iowa
Frightening moments for residents near Des Moines, Iowa, has tornadoes ripped through the town of Bondurant.
Firestone Country Club South Course Profile
Site of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Firestone Country Club South Course is known for its par-5 16th hole, dubbed 'The Monster.'
HOF Preview: Urlacher Met Lofty Standards Set By Bears LBs
No defense took the ball away more than the Bears in the nine seasons (coach Lovie) Smith and Urlacher were together, with 292 takeaways.
Hockey Player Paralyzed After Horrific Bus Crash Returns To The Ice
Less than four months after he was paralyzed from the chest down, Ryan Straschnitzki is ready to play hockey again.
Reasons To Be Excited About The Steelers, Dolphins And Broncos
CBS TV sports anchors discuss what excites them about their teams and more, as training camps continue.
Illinois To Celebrate 100th Anniversary Of Route 66
The Mother Road starts in Chicago and travels to California.
All 101 People Survive Plane Crash In Northern Mexico, Governor Says
An Aeromexico airliner crashed after taking off in the northern state of Durango on Tuesday, a federal official confirmed.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
August 2, 2018