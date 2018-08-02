CHICAGO (CBS) — On Wabash Avenue, in the heart of the Loop, colorful additions can be seen hanging around and blowing in the wind.

45 flying creatures made out of papier-mâché surround the rumble of the “El.”

“I love how each one is completely different,” stated Erin Cramer, an artist and teacher.

The creatures are the work of students from Chicago and the suburbs. The flying creatures are living on a stretch of Wabash Avenue from Washington Street to Randolph Street, brightening up Jewelers Row spreading five blocks.

“I think it looks awesome,” said Monica Anderson, a sophomore at Hyde Park Academy.

“If you put your heart and mind to it, you can create anything,” she said after seeing her dragon on display for the first time. “It’s so amazing, all these people walking by every single day.”

“Awesome, maybe a little afraid, maybe a little curious,” said Cramer about how she hopes the public responds to the artwork. “Maybe they’ll want to look at all of them up and down.”

Each creature will be on display for six to 12 months with new ones rotating in October.

The artwork animals are weather-proofed for all of Chicago’s seasons.