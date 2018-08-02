CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s not a place you might think of going if you’re looking for a job; but for those struggling financially, food pantries can not only provide meals for your family, but could help you find work.

At the food pantry at Resurrection Catholic Church in west suburban Wayne, 25 families in need were able to get fresh food and supplies on Wednesday.

Wendy Mikson, a mother of five, once volunteered at a food pantry in DuPage County before needing its services herself.

After her husband left her, she found herself without enough money to both pay her bills and feed her children. So she went from volunteer to patron.

“You never want to be in that position, but you just never know what’s going to happen. I’ve learned a lot about myself. It was fighting from the ground up,” she said.

The pantry was also able to help Mikson find a job as an operations manager at FedEx, and now she’s doing well and volunteering at the pantry.

Like FedEx, other employers with openings often notify area food pantries when positions are available, and job listings can be found in their facilities.

Neighborhood Food Pantries is holding its annual Shopping Cart Shuffle 5K family walk on Saturday to help raise funds. Click here for more information.