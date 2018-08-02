CHICAGO (CBS)–Lollapalooza is here, Chicago. That means the city streets will be taken over by copious festival-goers decked out in lots lots of fringe, crop tops and boho chic attire.

Lollapalooza is about much more than taking in the sounds of your favorite bands. The festival is also an excuse to test out some of the more daring looks you might not wear in your day-to-day life, says fashion expert Kristen Nichols, associate editor for fashion blog Who What Wear.

Whether you’re going to Lolla and are still wondering what to wear, or just curious about what all the Lolla-goers are wearing this year, you should read Nichols’s suggestions on how to master Lollapalooza fashion with five foolproof festival outfits.

1. Wear comfortable shoes. When you’re walking around at a festival all day, the most important thing to wear is a pair of comfortable shoes. Skip the sandals that will give you blisters and anything with a challenging heel. Instead, throw on a pair of sneakers or cool ankle boots—like Dr. Martens (which ruled Coachella this year) or a cowboy version (which will be everywhere this fall).

2. Experiment. Festivals are a place where normal fashion rules are thrown out the window. Have fun trying pieces you wouldn’t necessarily wear IRL. Some on-trend pieces to wear? Anything from tiny sunglasses to a clear visor.

3. Go hands-free. If you haven’t already tried out belt bags, a festival is the perfect time.

4. Printed dresses are essential. There are so many cool printed dresses on the market right now, so make sure to work one into your festival wardrobe. Hot tip: pair one with boots to toughen it up.

5. Keep things simple. When in doubt, stick to the basics. You really can’t go wrong with a tee and a pair of high-waisted denim cut-off shorts.