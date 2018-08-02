CHICAGO (CBS)–The sexual assault at Wrigley Field’s Sunday night Foo Fighter’s show was a sharp awakening about the dangers festivals and outdoor summer concerts can pose to women.

With Lollapalooza 2018 kicking off today, CBS 2 Chicago shares tips for staying safe among the sea of festival-goers taking over Grant Park for four days.

The tips come from Lillian Cartwright, director of education for women’s advocacy group “Resilience,” (formerly Rape Victim Advocates). Resilience is currently promoting the OurMusicMyBody (OMBcampaign.

Q: What is the OMMB campaign?

A: It is a collaborative campaign led by two Chicago-based nonprofits Resilience and Between Friends created to raise awareness about sexual harassment in the music scene. We do this work because we believe everyone deserves to feel comfortable and safe when they go to a concert or festival. OurMusicMyBody works with festival and venue staff, musicians, and music fans alike to create fun and consensual music experiences for all.

Tips for staying safe at Lolla: