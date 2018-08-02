By Dana Kozlov
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is in police custody after allegedly trying to abduct a 13-year-old girl in Skokie.

Police say the young girl was walking home Tuesday from the 5000 block of Dempster Street when a man started following her.

The 13-year-old activated a personal safety app on her phone to call for help. Officers arrived shortly after and were able to match the girl’s description to Kamara.

Officers say as she was walking, a man came up behind her and made several alarming statements, handed her a note, then walked away as police approached.

The girl was not injured in the incident.

Police found and arrested a man at Greenleaf Avenue and Terminal Street matching the description given by the 13-year-old.

Rassin Kamara, 52, has been charged with one felony count of Child Abduction, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. Kamara remains in custody pending a bond hearing at the Second District Circuit Court of Cook County.

Police are crediting Kamara’s arrest to the girl’s quick thinking.

