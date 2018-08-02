CHICAGO (CBS) — Hall of Fame inductee Brian Urlacher addressed the media ahead of tonight’s Hall of Fame Game between the Bears and Baltimore Ravens in Canton, Ohio.
CBS 2’s Ryan Baker reports Urlacher addresses if his bust will have hair or be bald since he recently got Restore.
.@BUrlacher54 getting goosebumps right before the @ProFootballHOF game. #PFHOF18 #Bears @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/1ET6tvqtZt
— Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerMedia) August 3, 2018
Selfie with a very soon to be hall of famer @BUrlacher54 #PFHOF18 @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/wiwrZykL8z
— Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerMedia) August 2, 2018
.@BUrlacher54 discusses what the game of football taught him. Tonight at 8pm, Urlacher’s former team (the @ChicagoBears) will play in the Hall of Fame Game for the fifth time. They currently hold a 4-0 record when playing in Canton. #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/wUAj1IBoZN
— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 2, 2018