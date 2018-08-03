(CBS) — Some cartons of almond milk are being recalled because they may contain real milk. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, HP Hood LLC is voluntarily recalling more than 145,000 half-gallon cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk.

The product is safe to consume unless you have a milk allergy or sensitivity, the FDA says.

People who have a milk allergy or sensitivity are advised not to drink the recalled almond milk, as it could cause a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

So far, the FDA has received a report of one allergic reaction in connection with the recalled almond milk. Medical treatment was not required.

The recalled products were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in 28 states across the country.

The recall only applies to the product labeled refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a use-by date of September 2, 2018. Consumers should look for the following information stamped on the cartons:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

The Universal Product Code (UPC barcode) of 41570 05621 is also located on the side panel of the carton next to the nutrition facts.

Consumers who purchased the product may return it to the store where they bought it for a full refund or exchange, or visit http://www.bluediamond.com to complete a form online.

