CHICAGO (CBS) — Crime concerns outside the Art Institute.

So serious, security is now being stepped up.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory has the story.

The Art Institute is concerned after an aggravated battery incident took place on Thursday and the museum increased its own security.

There have been hundreds of crimes reported in the area in less than 90 days.

“At first, I wasn’t sure what it was,” said Cosi assistant manager Jordan Turner, who picked up much more than empty plates on his first day of work.

“I just looked like he dropped something or something, that’s what I thought. And then I got closer and I was like, no that looks like skin.”

It was a human ear. Torn off of an Art Institute employee.

Police said Donnell Young allegedly asked for a cigarette, was denied, then bit the victim.

An analysis of Chicago police records showed 29 calls for service on just one block, the 100 block of South Michigan, in just three months. Reports of armed robbery, assault and battery in one of the hottest spots for tourism in the city.

A CPD map show 74 incidents in two weeks when expanded only a quarter mile from the Art Institute. That includes the popular for pictures site Cloud Gate, known as the Chicago “bean.”

Since May 1st, 527 police incidents are recorded within the five minute walk downtown.

Faizan Mughni works downtown.

“I feel like it’s growing every year and my brother is actually a cop out here in Chicago and he’s telling me how crazy it is and it’s actually sad because we have such a beautiful city,” said Mughni.

Most of the 500 plus incidents are minor crimes like theft, which doesn’t faze at least some visitors.

“In Los Angeles, it’s all the same, but they say this is worse here,” said tourist Jorge Bestona.

Authorities said they blanketed nearly every corner around the business area downtown with high definition cameras.