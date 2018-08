(CBS) — Dozens of goats invaded a Boise, Idaho neighborhood and began eagerly snacking on homeowners lawns and landscaping.

#Breaking – About 100 goats are on the loose right now in a #Boise neighborhood. They are going house to house eating everything in sight. Nobody has a clue where they came from…updates to follow pic.twitter.com/K0ghUwQEfk — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

It all went down on Friday morning and nobody yet knows exactly how the goats got there.

The “new kids on the block” are now off the block! The final goats are now reluctantly going home. What a morning pic.twitter.com/Quyca6owdy — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

The goats were eventually corralled by a company that rents goats, who are used to eat weeds and cut down grasses that may be a fire danger, KTVB TV reports.

According to the station, the goats had been grazing nearby when they somehow escaped.