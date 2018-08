CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot Friday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. near Arthington Street and Francisco Avenue.

One victim was in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, according to police.

Two others were in serious condition at Stroger Hospital.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story…