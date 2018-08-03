CHICAGO (CBS) — A trip to Miami turned deadly after a group of tourists from Illinois got caught in a dangerous rip current.

Police say two adults and three children were in the ocean Thursday night when they started having trouble swimming.

All three children and one of the adults were able to get back to shore safely; but one woman had to be pulled out of the water by an ocean rescue team.

The woman, identified as Maria Perez, later died at a hospital.

The four other victims are expected to be okay.