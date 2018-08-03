CHICAGO (CBS) — A judge might rule Friday whether the Chicago police officer charged with the murder of Laquan McDonald will face trial in Cook County, or elsewhere.

Judge Vincent Gaughan has set a Sept. 5 trial date for Officer Jason Van Dyke, whose attorneys have requested a change of venue, arguing the officer can’t get a fair trial in Cook County.

Van Dyke was charged with murder in November 2015, more than a year after he shot and killed McDonald on the street near 41st and Pulaski.

The officer has said he shot McDonald 16 times because the 17-year-old lunged at him with a knife. However, police dashboard camera video of the incident shows McDonald walking away from Van Dyke when the officer shot him.

Outrage over the video sparked protests in Chicago and around the country.

Van Dyke’s defense team has argued the publicity of the case means the officer can’t get a fair trial in Cook County. They also wanted a different judge to rule on their request for a change of venue, arguing Gaughan is prejudiced, and has already decided not to move the trial.

However, Presiding criminal division Judge LeRoy Martin Jr. ruled Tuesday that state law doesn’t allow for a different judge to rule on only one specific pretrial issue in a case. He also ruled the defense had not shown proof Gaughan is biased.

Gaughan has scheduled a hearing for 9 a.m. Friday on the defense request for a change of venue. It’s unclear if he will issue a ruling at the end of the hearing, or at another date.

It’s also possible, if Gaughan grants the change of venue, the trial would still be held at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. In that case, the judge could have jurors from another county brought in to Chicago to decide the case.