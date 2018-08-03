CHICAGO (CBS) — As day two of Lollapalooza comes to an end, event organizers are preparing for day three, which is expected to be the hottest and potentially most dangerous of the concert’s four-day stretch.

Because the festival is close to the lake, there is a lake breeze, but concert goers say that if you’re close to the stage, it feels about ten degrees warmer than the actual temperature due to the masses of people packed together. Mix the crowds with the extremely hot temperature and alcohol and it could lead to a mix of heat-related problems.

Festival goers planning to attend Lollapalooza this weekend will need their fair share of liquid this weekend with the extreme heat.

Back in 2015, day one of the festival included more than a dozen taken to hospitals for heat, alcohol, or other illnesses.

To avoid that, people like Carlton Rivera-Simmons are wearing hydration packs that supply water through a straw.

“I didn’t get one until this year, but I tell you, it makes a complete difference,” he said. “I got it for $44. Bring it up to a station, hold it, and they fill it up for you real quick.”

Lollapalooza organizers say they have 20% more hydration stations at the festival this year, as well as medical tents and shade for festival goers.

Water is available in and around the festival. The question many are wondering is: will the sun, music, and fun get in the way of people staying hydrated?

Lollapalooza says they will have cooling buses by the medical tents, as well as cooling stations scattered across the park.

Track the weather throughout the weekend with the CBS 2 weather app, which can be downloaded for free on the app store or google play.