CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed on Chicago’s South side Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 7700 block of South Shore Drive just before 8 p.m. Friday.

A man, who’s age is unknown at this time, was shot in the left arm and pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses say the man was shot after getting into an argument with his neighbor.

No one is in custody at this time. The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story.